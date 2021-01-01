Real Madrid outcast Jovic returns to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan

The Serbian frontman will spend the second half of the 2020-21 campaign in familiar surroundings at Deutsche Bank Park

outcast Luka Jovic has returned to on loan until the end of the season.

The Serbian striker, who moved to Santiago Bernabeu from Deutsche Bank Park for €60 million (£53.5m/$73m) in the summer of 2019, will see out the remainder of the current campaign in Germany, with no option to buy included in the final agreement.

Jovic established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in the during his first spell with Frankfurt, but has struggled to live up to the same high standards in the Spanish capital.

More teams

The 23-year-old has only scored twice in 32 games for Madrid to date, and has been restricted to just five appearances for the club under Zinedine Zidane in 2020-21.

He will now hope to rediscover his best form in familiar surroundings, with Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic delighted to see a talismanic figure retrace his steps after a frustrating period in .

“Luka didn't have an easy time in Madrid recently. It is important for him to get back on track. It was his great wish to return to Eintracht," Bobic said at Jovic's unveiling on Thursday.

Leihe bis zum Saisonende: Luka Jovic kehrt nach Frankfurt zurück! 🤙 Alle Details zu dem Deal ⤵️#JovicIsBack #SGE — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) January 14, 2021

"Luka can use the next few months to find his way back to old strength in a familiar environment. Real Madrid know that he is in good hands with us and that he can develop here.

"And it is clear to us that we have another excellent option in the storm centre."

Article continues below

Jovic could be in line to feature when Frankfurt play host to in the Bundesliga on Sunday night.

Adi Hutter's side are currently sitting in ninth in the German top-flight, just five points adrift of the places, but they were knocked out of the DFB Pokal at the second round stage after suffering a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of on Tuesday.

Frankfurt fans will hope that Jovic can help fire the team back into Europe come May, at which point he will make his way back to Madrid, where he is still under contract until 2025.