Real Madrid optimistic on Rudiger transfer as Chelsea star snubs contract extension at Stamford Bridge

Real Madrid are optimistic about their chances of signing Antonio Rudiger and are prioritising a move for the Chelsea player as they look to improve their defence, GOAL has learned.

The 28-year-old centre-back’s contract at Stamford Bridge will expire in the summer of 2022 and he has no intention of renewing his deal.

Chelsea have long prioritised extending Rudiger’s contract, even above trying to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid before he joined Manchester United in the last transfer window.

Why will Rudiger leave Chelsea?

Coach Thomas Tuchel has been involved in trying to convince the Germany international to commit to fresh terms, but the mission appears impossible.

The last offer the Blues made was around €8 million (£7m/$9m) net per year, but Rudiger is aware that he would still be paid less than team-mates such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku.

Why do Real Madrid want to sign Rudiger?

After the return of Carlo Ancelotti as coach, Madrid have been discussing a move for a new central defender.

Rudiger is the preferred candidate and the Santiago Bernabeu side hope to add him to the likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho to shore up the position.

What are Real Madrid’s chances of signing Rudiger?

Madrid have studied other options in their hunt for a new centre-back, but they are optimistic about signing Rudiger despite various obstacles that stand in their way.

One of those is that Rudiger’s contract situation makes him coveted by several top teams in Europe, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also keeping a close eye on developments in west London.

Another issue, which Bayern will also struggle with, is the difficulty of meeting his salary demands, as media in England and Germany claim he wants around €12m (£10m/$14m) net per season.

