Real Madrid have a new captain! Nacho Fernandez takes armband from Karim Benzema and confirms new one-year deal at Bernabeu

WHAT HAPPENED? Nacho has confirmed that he will stay at Madrid for at least one more year, despite having interest from Roma, Inter Milan, and MLS. He will also wear the captain's armband for the coming season, replacing previous captain Karim Benzema, who has joined Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nacho said: “I’ve decided to stay at Real Madrid. There are offers as always but I want to stay one more year, I’m so happy about it”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid's supporters chanted for Nacho to stay when they played Athletic Club and he has now confirmed that he will do exactly that. He has been with the club for his entire career and has played 319 times for Los Blancos, winning the Champions League five times and La Liga on three occasions.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid will aim to get back to the top table of European football next season, having failed to win both La Liga and the Champions League during the 2022-23 campaign.