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Jose Mourinho has addressed growing speculation over Endrick's future ahead of the January 2027 transfer window. Despite the Brazilian teenager's limited minutes so far this season, the Real Madrid boss insists the club still needs him.

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Mourinho addresses Endrick exit rumours

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has pushed back against speculation linking Endrick with a move away in the January 2027 transfer window. Amid ongoing debate over the young striker's limited playing time this season, Mourinho made clear that the forward remains an important part of his plans.

"He's doing very well here," Mourinho said. "For me, the situation is very clear: Real Madrid is more important than Endrick. I care a lot about Endrick; he's a fantastic kid, and I have great affection for him, but for me, Real Madrid is more important than Endrick. That means Real Madrid needs him. And the Real Madrid coach needs him."

A direct message to agents and rival clubs

Mourinho aimed his remarks directly at reporters, agents and clubs circulating transfer stories ahead of the winter market. While acknowledging that the club's hierarchy holds final authority over squad decisions, he stressed that management knows his stance.

"You already have your answer—you, the people who write, his agents, and all the clubs that send news to the newspapers," Mourinho continued. "After that, Real Madrid, as a superior structure, if my superiors decide something different, in today's football, it must be respected. But I, as the coach of Real Madrid, the superior structure knows that for me, Endrick is important."

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Why squad depth matters in Madrid

Mourinho also rejected the broader idea that players with fewer minutes must automatically leave the club. With Real Madrid competing across La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup, rotation remains essential.

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"Real Madrid must have a strong squad with solutions, where the coach is not worried if a player is injured or if one has gone with his national team and comes back tired," Mourinho explained. "I want players who give me options to have a great season. I don't want eleven good players; I want many."

Chasing opportunities in a crowded schedule

Real Madrid enter a demanding run of fixtures beginning with Saturday's La Liga clash against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. With three matches in eight days and a heavy winter calendar ahead, every forward in the squad must stay ready to contribute.

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For Endrick, the upcoming schedule offers a fresh chance to push for minutes under Mourinho before the January window opens.