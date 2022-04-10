Gareth Bale was whistled by Real Madrid fans on his first appearance at Santiago Bernabeu since February 2020, and Carlo Ancelotti felt the reaction of the crowd was "understandable" given the winger's turbulent last few years at the club.

Madrid took another big step towards the Liga title with a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday, thanks to goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez.

Ancelotti threw Bale on for a rare cameo appearance late on, but he was greeted by a chorus of boos from a section of home supporters as he made his way onto the pitch.

What's been said?

Bale didn't seem to be surprised by their reaction as he was seen smiling as the game restarted, and Ancelotti refused to condemn the Blancos fans in his post-match press conference.

The Italian boss says the crowd will be crucial when Madrid welcome Chelsea to the Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, where they will be looking to hold onto a 3-1 aggregate lead.

“I think that our fans are very important. They were against PSG [In the round of 16] and now we have them, that push, on Tuesday," Ancelotti told reporters.

"The whistle on Bale is understandable but he is doing well now. He is a serious professional.”

Why did Madrid fans whistle Bale?

Bale has scored over 100 goals while winning four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles during his nine-year spell with Madrid, having initally been snapped up from Tottenham in 2013.

The 32-year-old has often seen his committment to the club called into question, though, with it reported that he spends most of his downtime playing golf rather than mixing with his team-mates.

Bale famously held up a 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' banner while away on international duty in 2019, and has since been reduced to a bit part role in the Blancos' squad.

He was labelled a "parasite" by Spanish reporters earlier this year, but came out to defend himself during the last international break, while Ancelotti has insisted that he deserves to leave on a "high note" when his contract expires in June.

