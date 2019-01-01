Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz suffers fresh injury setback

Los Blancos will be without the playmaker due to an abdominal injury, adding to Zinedine Zidane's problems in attack

Brahim Diaz is set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering an abdominal injury, have confirmed.

The 20-year-old midfielder only returned to training last week having missed the bulk of pre-season due to a hamstring problem.

However, he is set for another spell on the sidelines, though a timeframe has not been placed on his recovery.

A club statement read: "Following the tests carried out today on our player, Brahim Diaz, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his right anterior rectus.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Brahim joined Madrid from for an initial €17 million (£15.5m) in January and started four of their final five games last season, scoring his maiden goal in a 3-1 defeat at .

His latest fitness problems have proved particularly untimely, denying Brahim the chance to press for a starting spot amid the arrivals of Luka Jovic, Rodrygo and Eden Hazard – although the latter two have also been hit with injury setbacks themselves.

And Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has backed the youngster to be a success at Santiago Bernabeu earlier this summer.

"I like that he always supports and uses both his feet," Zidane told ​AS.

"He likes to be involved in link-up play...he is a good player, very interesting and young. We will see what happens next year but at the moment, he has had minutes and has done really well."

Brahim had only returned to training with the main group less than two weeks ago having injured his hamstring during pre-season in Montreal.