Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch
El Clasico, arguably the biggest spectacle in club football, is set to take place as a pre-season friendly in Las Vegas as Barcelona take on Real Madrid.
The Blaugrana warmed-up for the fixture with a 6-0 win over Inter Miami in their first pre-season friendly, with six different goalscorers, including new signing Raphinha.
Madrid, meanwhile, are yet to kick-off their tour of the United States, with this game acting as the first time that Carlo Ancelotti's troops have taken to the field since their Champions League final win over Liverpool in May.
The match will be hosted at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and GOAL has all of the relevant information that you need to know to follow live action:
Real Madrid vs Barcelona date & kick-off time
Game:
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Date:
July 24, 2022
Kick-off:
4:00am BST / 11:00pm ET
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online
This season's first Clasico can be watched on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player HD.
TV channel
Live stream
Premier Sports 1
Premier Player HD
Real Madrid squad and team news
Ancelotti might want to rotate his squad as this is the first friendly that his team will play in pre-season.
In the run-up to the game, Ancelotti has been dividing his players into two teams during training, with only Dani Carvajal missing as he recovers from a sprain on his left ankle.
Eden Hazard has a muscle overload but the Belgian should play a part in El Clasico. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, who landed in Vegas a few days earlier than the rest of the squad, participated in the training match and should feature as well.
Summer signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni could make their debuts as they are both fit to start.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez, Lucas Canizares
Defenders
Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola, Vinicius Tobias.
Midfielders
Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga.
Forwards
Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano Dias, Juanmi Latasa.
Barcelona squad and team news
Barca had a brilliant start to their pre-season and would like to bring that momentum to the Clasico.
New signings Raphinha and Franck Kessie were outstanding against Inter Miami and they should prove to be a handful for Madrid if can maintain that performance level.
Meanwhile, marquee summer signing Robert Lewandowski should make his debut on Sunday after he missed out on the clash against Inter Miami.
Gerard Pique and Ferran Torres should also feature in the match after they were rested in the previous game due to fitness issues.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas
Defenders
Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde
Midfielders
Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Miralem Pjanic, Alex Collado, Franck Kessie, Pablo Torre, Marc Casado
Forwards
Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Abde Ezzalzouli
