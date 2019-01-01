Madrid derby & full International Champions Cup fixture list

Some of Europe's biggest club sides will come face-to-face in the seventh edition of the pre-season ICC tournament

The first Madrid derby to be played outside of Europe has been confirmed for this year's International Champions Cup.

vs is one of 18 matches that will take place across North America, Europe and Asia in July and August.

Joining the Madrid clubs in the seventh edition of the competition are reigning champions , , , , , , , , and Chivas.

Madrid's clash with their city rivals will take place on July 26 at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, while other eye-catching fixtures include Bayern vs AC Milan, Tottenham vs Man Utd and Juventus vs Inter.

In addition to New Jersey, the United States will play host to games in Los Angeles, Landover, Chicago, Charlotte, Santa Clara, Houston, Arlington, Kansas City and Foxborough. Cardiff, London, Stockholm, Singapore and Shanghai will serve as the venues for the Europe and Asia matches.

Each team will play three matches and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will lift the trophy. Games that end in a draw go straight to penalties with the winner receiving two points and the loser one.

For the first time in history, city rivals @realmadriden and @atletienglish will face off outside Europe, at #ICC2019



More details #ChampionsMeetHere https://t.co/j0sdb3fcLO — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) March 27, 2019

Fixtures: