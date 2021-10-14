Real Madrid sweating on Alaba availability for Clasico as he returns from Austria duty with knee injury

David Alaba has returned to Real Madrid from international duty with Austria nursing an injury and is now a doubt for the upcoming Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk and the Liga Clasico with Barcelona.

The versatile defender made two outings for his country during the latest break in domestic duties, with 180 minutes of game time in World Cup qualifying ties with Faroe Islands and Denmark.

He is now back in Spain and preparing to undergo tests in an effort to determine if any course of action needs to be taken.

What injury does Alaba have?

Alaba, who joined Madrid as a free agent over the summer after reaching the end of his contract at Bayern Munich, is understood to have picked up a knee problem.

Medical examinations will be required in order to fully understand the severity of the problem, with those due to take place on Thursday.

For now, the Blancos are hoping Alaba has suffered nothing more than a heavy blow, allowing him to play when Carlo Ancelotti’s side return to action against Shakhtar next Tuesday.

Which games could Alaba miss?

One positive for Real is they are not having to rush any of their international performers back into the first-team fold at Santiago Bernabeu.

That is because their meeting with Athletic Club, which had been due to take place this weekend, has been postponed due to the late running of World Cup qualifiers in South America.

Alaba has until October 19 to get himself ready for competitive action, with Ancelotti eager to include him in the travelling party to Ukraine.

If he misses out, the Blancos will hope to have the 29-year-old in contention for meeting old adversaries Barca at Camp Nou on October 24.

