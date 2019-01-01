Real Betis’ Aissa Mandi opens 2018-19 LaLiga account in Real Valladolid win

The defender's effort late in the first half was crucial in helping Quique Setién's side end a four-game winless run

Aissa Mandi was on target as grabbed a 2-0 victory away at in Sunday's LaLiga encounter.

The defender helped the visitors halt a four-game winless run - coming on the back of their ouster from the after a 3-1 home loss to on Thursday to drop out of the competition 6-4 on aggregate.

Article continues below

On Sunday evening, Mandi opened the scoring on the stroke of half time before Joaquin wrapped up the victory three minutes before regulation time.

Mandi's strike was his first in the Spanish top-flight this season and his second in all competition; the 27-year-old having netted in a Copa Del Rey win over on January 30.

This season, the former defender has played in 32 games for seventh-placed Betis, who face in a Copa Del Rey fixture on Thursday.