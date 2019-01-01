RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Niko Kovac's side could complete a domestic double this weekend - but that still might not be enough to save the coach his job at the top

Fresh from their triumph, will have the chance to seal a second piece of silverware in as many weeks when they face in the DFB-Pokal final this weekend.

Niko Kovac's side could complete a domestic double when they square off with Ralf Rangnick's team at Olympiastadion in Berlin, to sign off 2018-19 on a high.

Yet, peversely, it could also serve to be the swansong for the Croatian, who looks set to be sacked after only one season at the helm despite his success.

Leipzig are meanwhile looking to lift their first major honour, and would like nothing more than to take down the giants of German football in the process.

Game RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich Date Saturday, May 25 Time 7.00pm BST / 2.00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on ESPNEWS, though it will not be available for streaming.

US TV channel Online stream ESPNEWS N/A

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast on television. However, it will be available for streaming on YouTube.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A YouTube

Squads & Team News

Position RB Leipzig squad Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Muller, Mvogo, Krahl Defenders Saracchi, Orban, Upamecano, Konate, Klostermann, Mukiele, Halstenberg, Laimer, Nukan Midfielders Sabitzer, Haidara, Adams, Forsberg, Ilsanker, Demme, Stierlin, Majetschak, Bias, Kampl Forwards , Poulsen, Werner, Bruma, Cunha, Augustin, Kruger, Smith Rowe, Hartmann

Kevin Kampl is the only injury doubt for Ralf Rangnick, who fielded a rotated line-up in the final day defeat to in order to allow his key players a rest.

As such, they will look to name a strong line-up to challenge for the trophy.

Potential RB Leipzig starting XI: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Konate, Orban, Halstenberg; Sabitzer, Laimer, Demme; Poulsen, Forsberg, Werner.

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Fruchtl, Ulreich, Hoffmann Defenders Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Boateng Midfielders Martinez, Gnabry, Goretzka, James, Rafinha, Davies, Thiago Forwards Coman, Lewandowski, Muller, Wagner, Ribery

Manuel Neuer, Javi Martinez and James Rodriguez are all doubtful, although Leon Goretzka should be fit to play despite coming off injured in the 5-1 victory over Frankfurt that clinched the Bundesliga title.

The Bavarians will be looking to seal their first win in this competition since 2016.

Potential Bayern Munich starting XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba; Thiago, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Betting & Match Odds

Bayern Munich are heavy favourites to claim the trophy and are priced at 1/2 with bet365 . RB Leipzig can be backed at 5/1 while a draw is available for 10/3.

Match Preview

It's rare for such speculation over the future of a maiden-season coach to be the focus of build-up to a major cup final - and yet, that is exactly what swirls around Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac as he looks to lift the DFB-Pokal for the second campaign in a row.

The former coach, who took over the reins at the Bundesliga champions last year, has already guided them back to the title and could very well complete a domestic double on Saturday.

Yet it is thought that he has underperformed in the role, having reportedly lost the confidence of the board and fallen out with a number of key players over the season, while his failure to progress Bayern further in European competition is likely to remain another black mark against his name.

As such, he looks set to exit the club following the conclusion of their commitments this season, regardless of further results.

Speculation also swirls between the two sides in regards to the future of Leipzig's prized striker Timo Werner, who has been linked with a switch to their Bundesliga rivals.

Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich was asked earlier this week whether he felt if the 23-year-old would slot into life easily at the Allianz Arena.

"Of course it’s a different game for us," the international said. "But, in principle, a striker of Timo’s quality, who has scored about 10 to 15 goals, for two or three years consecutively can help many teams.”

The pair are both members of the international set-up under Joachim Low and have played together before.

Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick, who will also be waving goodbye to the role when he returns to become the club's sporting director after Saturday, remains unconvinced that their rivals will swoop for Werner, feeling they would have already put out feelers if they were interested.

"If Bayern were absolutely sure about Timo, they would have already officially contacted us with a request," he stated . "Anything else would be unusual for Bayern, especially since we have a good relationship with them."