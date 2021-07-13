The Red Devils boss is confident that a talismanic performer will bounce back from a heartbreaking moment at international level

Marcus Rashford will still "put his hand up" for penalties at Manchester United, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who insists that the striker won't be affected by his Euro 2020 final miss.

England suffered another painful penalty shootout defeat in their first European Championship final appearance on Sunday, losing 3-2 to Italy after 120 minutes of action left the two teams locked at 1-1.

Rashford missed the target from 12 yards before Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka saw their spot-kicks saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the Azzurri ultimately securing their sixth international title at Wembley.

Solskjaer backs Rashford

Solskjaer has now come out to praise Rashford for having the courage to take a penalty on such a huge stage, and has no doubt that the 23-year-old will continue to take on the same responsibilities at club level.

“You know the thing is when you step up to take a penalty, I think you’ve already won,” The United boss told the club's official website. “You’ve taken on the responsibility and I’m sure many of the players are hoping I don’t want to take a penalty.

“So I think it’s a great character trait to step up and say I will deal with it, [and] the consequences. You might be the hero or the one who misses. That’s football.

"You learn from it and definitely come back stronger. I’ve not seen many people, at this club anyway, who lay down and say I’ll not take a penalty anymore.

"I know Marcus is going to put his hand up and say he wants to take one for us.”

England fall at last hurdle

England missed the chance to secure their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup after losing to Italy, and will now be reflecting on what might have been.

Gareth Southgate's men took an early lead through Luke Shaw, but shut up shop thereafter instead of pushing for a second goal, and were eventually punished when Leonardo Bonucci levelled proceedings from close range in the 67th minute.

Italy went on to hold their nerve in the shootout while the Three Lions buckled under pressure, with Solskjaer well aware of the fine margins on such occasions after overseeing United's Europa League final loss to Villarreal last term.

“Obviously, we know the feeling the whole of England had after the game,” he said. “One kick decides the whole mood. An even game, maybe Italy bossed possession a little bit, of course, but when it comes to penalty shoot-outs, anything can happen, as we know from our own last game.

“It’s hard on the boys but that’s football sometimes. You just have to deal with it and move on. I know the whole atmosphere in the country has been so great and, of course, it’s an anti-climax. I know that.”

Solskjaer's praise for Shaw

Solskjaer also reserved special words of praise for Shaw, highlighting the polished technique he showed to score his first international goal.

“I’m so happy for Luke. I was watching it and ‘what’s just happened?'” the Norwegian said of the full-back's stunning second-minute volley. “He started the attack and we’ve encouraged him to get into the last third.

“We know how technically gifted he is and skilful he is and he hit the ball very, very sweetly. He keeps his eye on the ball, straight laces and its margins again – off the post and in, not off the post and out. That’s football for you. Luke deserves all the luck he can get. He’s had a tremendous couple of years with us.”

