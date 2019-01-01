Rashford wants new contract and Man Utd have to build around him - Cole

The former Red Devils striker believes a home-grown core is imperative at Old Trafford, with an England international an integral part of their plans

need to build around Marcus Rashford after seeing a home-grown star express a desire to sign a new contract, says Treble-winning hero Andy Cole.

The Red Devils have enjoyed plenty of success in the past when putting their faith in academy graduates.

Rashford is among those seeking to follow in the footsteps of the fabled Class of ’92, alongside the likes of Jesse Lingard, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong.

Cole believes such talents are integral to United’s future plans, with an international forward a man Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to tie to fresh terms and turn into a talismanic presence.

The former Red Devils striker told Sky Sports: “What I like about Marcus Rashford, he’s got all the ability in the world.

“But you could tell under the previous manager [Jose Mourinho] his confidence was waning lower, lower and lower.

“Ole’s gone in there and he’s said to him ‘we all know how good you are, just believe in yourself’ and he’s done that.

“When he first got in the team, you knew what he could do. He kind of went away from that a little bit, confidence and whatever. Now he’s back at what he’s good at.

“I think Marcus came out the other day and said he’s prepared to sign a new contract now, so he’s telling everyone he wants to stay. Not for the short haul, for the long haul.

“You’ve got to build your players around the local boys. I was fortunate to do just that during my time at Manchester United.

“He’s definitely going to be one of the mainstays of the football club.”

Rashford, who was often deployed on the flanks or left on the bench under Mourinho, has thrived as a central striker since Solskjaer took the reins at Old Trafford.

He has taken his goal return for the current campaign to 13 – matching his personal best.

The 21-year-old has also broken into double figures in the Premier League for the first time, with United now boasting four players to have reached that mark this term – with Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial doing likewise.