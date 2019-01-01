'Rashford doesn’t score as many goals as a striker should' - Man Utd star's No. 9 ability questioned

The United attacker's best position is still being debated, with former manager Jose Mourinho saying he doesn't score enough to be a target man

striker Marcus Rashford has seen his ability to play a centre-forward role come into question yet again.

Rashford has seen his role at Old Trafford change through his time with the club, with the international switching back and forth between striker and winger.

The 21-year-old has been used primarily leading the attack under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has responded by scoring three goals in seven total appearances in 2019-20 thus far.

Rashford's ability to score enough to be United's primary No. 9 has constantly been in question, though, and former manager Jose Mourinho was among those doubting Rashford on Sunday.

"I am not going to say he cannot ever be a number nine, he can be a dangerous number nine especially if the opposition is not pragmatic, is not close and is giving spaces to attack. He can be dangerous in transitions," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"But when Manchester United is a team that normally plays against teams who go to Old Trafford, close the door, bring the bus, bring the double bus, he is not a striker to play with his back to the goal.

"He is not the target man, he doesn’t score as many goals as a striker should do. So I think from the side you will get him to numbers of 10-12 goals per season.

"He is very professional, he works for the team, he understands what you tell him to do from the defensive point of view.

"Playing from the sides he can be a very good player, probably better than at nine. But he feels he is a number nine and I think the club and the manager feel he is."

Former United midfielder Roy Keane concurred with Mourinho, saying: "I agree what’s been said about hanging your hat on Rashford. You couldn’t hang you hat on him every week.

"He is not that type of striker, he hasn’t got that physical presence."

United will likely have to make do without Rashford for a while after he suffered an injury in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

The team's depth at striker will be tested after they did not bring in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to in the summer.

With Anthony Martial also injured, 17-year-old Mason Greenwood may be forced to play a prominent role for United over the next several games.