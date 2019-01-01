Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj reprimanded by AIFF Ethics Committee for his social media comments

The Ethics committee met on Wednesday to address Ranjit Bajaj's strong words against AIFF and Praful Patel ...

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) Ethics Committee has reprimanded owner Ranjit Bajaj for his strong comments against the federation on social media.

Bajaj has often tweeted his disapproval of the functioning of the Indian FA and used strong words which AIFF feels has brought disrepute to the apex body of football in .

The Minerva Punjab owner has also lambasted AIFF’s commercial partner Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) and president Praful Patel through his tweets.

AIFF feels that his social media activities have defamed the organisation and the ethics committee has now demanded an explanation. Bajaj will be issued a notice soon indicating the same.

AIFF’s Code of Ethics can apply to any conduct or omission that damages the integrity and reputation of football in India and particularly illegal, corrupt, fraudulent, immoral and unethical behaviour.

The Minerva Punjab owner could find himself at the receiving end of a ban, a monetary sanction or a combination of both.