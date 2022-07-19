Rangers vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Gers will play host to the Hammers as both sides look to step up their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign

Rangers and West Ham came close to facing off in the Europa League final last season, as the Hammers fell agonisingly short in the semi-finals of continental competition, but they will lock horns in a friendly date at Ibrox. There may be little riding on this encounter, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst and David Moyes are busy piecing together plans for the 2022-23 campaign.

Results play second fiddle to fitness and tactician experimentation at this stage of the summer, but winning is a useful habit to get into and GOAL has all of the information you need right here to keep up to date with events in Glasgow.

Rangers vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game Rangers vs West Ham United Date July 19, 2022 Kick-off 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch Rangers vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

The pre-season fixture will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, but it is available to watch and stream online through Rangers TV and whufc.com.

TV channel Online stream N/A Rangers TV / whufc.com

Rangers team news

The Gers have been gradually getting themselves up to speed after seeing a friendly date with Sunderland in Portugal abandoned due to floodlight failure.

Article continues below

Important minutes have been taken in since then, with new signings Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence and John Souttar being introduced to the fold.

Malik Tillman has also been snapped up on loan from Bayern Munich, and he could make a debut against West Ham.

Calvin Bassey will not be involved as he closes in on a move to Ajax, while Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos are all nursing injuries that continue to keep them out of action.

West Ham team news

Craig Dawson and Tomas Soucek sat out a 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether they can shake off knocks in time to make Moyes’ plans.

Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal and summer signing Nayef Aguerd saw their first minutes of pre-season against the Royals, as international performers were welcomed back from their respective breaks.

Angelo Ogbonna also got game time under his belt following a return from knee surgery, while Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola continue to battle it out for starting duties between the sticks.

The weather in Glasgow will be a little cooler than that in east London, but both sides will have to contend with energy-sapping conditions as they work on building up full match sharpness.