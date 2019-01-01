Rangers vs Legia Warsaw: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After a hard-fought draw in Poland last week, Steven Gerrard's side will try to finish the job in the Europa League play-offs at Ibrox

’ European hopes hang in the balance against Legia Warsaw, who they host in the playoffs on Thursday at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s side enjoyed a strong European run last season, narrowly missing qualification into the competition’s knock-out stage, but they face a major challenge to even reach the groups this time around.

A scoreless draw in a week ago means that both sides play in Glasgow with a realistic shot of qualification, and with the danger of conceding an away goal, the Gers will have to be extra vigilant.

Game Rangers vs Legia Warsaw Date Thursday, August 29 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be available for streaming on B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream N/A B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast on television or available to stream.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Rangers squad Goalkeepers McGregor, Foderingham, Firth Defenders Tavernier, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Polster, Barisic, Halliday, Flanagan, Helander Midfielders Jack, Davis, Ojo, Kamara, King, Barker, Aribo, Arfield Forwards Stewart, Morelos, Defoe, Jones, Hastie

Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans are back playing with the development side after injury but they are not registered to play in European competition, like Greg Docherty.

Greg Stewart is liable to miss out injured and a late call will be made over Sheyi Ojo but otherwise Steven Gerrard has a full squad to work with.

Possible Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Flanagan; Jack, Aribo, Davis; Ojo, Morelos, Arfield

Position Legia Warsaw squad Goalkeepers Majecki, Muzyk, Cierzniak Defenders Wieteska, Lewczuk, Luis Rocha, Vesovic, Inaki Astiz, Stolarski, Jedrzejczyk Midfielders Jodlowiec, Antolic, Gvilia, Niezgoda, Karbownik, Novikovas, Nagy, Andre Martins, Cafu, Praszelik, Antolic Forwards Carlitos, Kante, Rosolek, Luquinhas, Kulenovic

Legia will have to do without attackers Arvydas Novikovas and Vamara Sanogo, while there are doubts over a variety of fringe players, from defenders William Remy and Ivan Obradovic to midfielder Kacper Kostorz and attacker Jose Kante.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda has proven a good replacement in attack as he bagged a double in a fine 3-2 win over LKS Lodz at the weekend.

Possible Legia Warsaw starting XI: Majecki; Stolarski, Lewczuk, Kedrzejczyk, Rocha; Martins, Antolic; Vesovic, Gvilia, Luquinhas; Niezgoda

Betting & Match Odds

Rangers are 4/9 favourites to win this match at bet365. Steven Gerrard's men can be backed at 3/1 to get a draw, while a Legia Warsaw victory is on offer at 7/1.

Match Preview

Rangers begin a massive few days in their season with a home match against Legia Warsaw that will decide whether or not they play in the Europa League group stages.

The Glasgow club were given their greatest test of the season seven days ago in Poland, where they were outplayed and reliant on some sloppy finishing and some sharp goalkeeping from Allan McGregor to return for the second leg with a 0-0 scoreline.

Nevertheless, there is much work to be done at Ibrox, where they will have to show far greater rigour at both ends of the field if they are to get the result that they want just days before the first Old Firm clash of the season against at Parkhead.

Gerrard has previously stated how important a European run is to the club, saying before the Midtjylland tie: “From a financial point of view it was made very clear to me before I took the job and obviously every board gathering I’ve had, European football is always on the agenda, at the top of the agenda of importance because financially, for the club, it’s very important.”

There is no question on the Gers focusing on Sunday’s match as a priority before this clash, then.

Legia, meanwhile, feel that there is every chance that they will be able to progress, with former Celtic striker Dariusz Dziekanowski dismissing their Scottish opponents as “mid-range”.

“Let’s be honest, Rangers are a not a top European club – they are a mid-range team who have a big name as a manager in the dug-out,” the Herald quote him as having said. “After the first leg, Legia were praised and their manager Aleksandar Vukovic spoke about how proud he was. And that shows you how badly Legia have performed so far this season.

“If Legia lose in Glasgow, then the season will almost be over for them.

“The optimism and excitement surrounding European football will be over and it will take a long time to get it back.”

There is a great deal riding on the Ibrox clash for both clubs, then.