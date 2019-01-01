Rangers vs Aberdeen: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, the Gers and the Dons are at Ibrox to settle their Scottish Cup quarter-final tie

’ quest for silverware under the guidance of Steven Gerrard will continue at Ibrox on Tuesday, with their Scottish Cup quarter-final against set to be decided in a replay.

Nine days ago, the clubs drew 1-1 at Pittodrie , with the Glasgow outfit somewhat fortunate to survive a succession of scares. Sam Cosgrove, who is suspended for this clash, gave the Dons the lead from the penalty spot only for Joe Worrall to equalise in the second half.

Since then, Rangers were held 1-1 by 10-man Hibs in the league on Friday and Aberdeen picked up an away draw with .

Indeed, the prize for the winners of this tie is a date with the Hoops at Hampden on the weekend of April 13.

Game Rangers vs Aberdeen Date Tuesday, March 12 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via Rangers TV or Red TV International.

US TV channel Online stream N/A Rangers TV / Red TV International

In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live or available for streaming.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Rangers squad Goalkeepers McGregor, Foderingham, Firth Defenders Tavernier, Flanagan, McCrorie, Katic, Barisic, Worrall, Goldson Midfielders Jack, Halliday, Coulibaly, Arfield, Davis, Kamara Forwards Candeias, Morelos, Lafferty, Middleton, Defoe, Kent

Rangers are still without Gareth McAuley, who is struggling with a hamstring complaint. Eros Grezda is also missing due to illness.

Long-term absentees Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans are both sidelines.

Possible Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Barisic; Jack, Kamara; Candeias, Arfield, Kent; Morelos

Position Aberdeen squad Goalkeepers Lewis, Cerny Defenders Devlin, Toban, Ball, Considine, Lowe, Logan, McKenna Midfielders Ferguson, Gleeson, Mackay-Steven, Shinnie Forwards McGinn, McLennan, Wilson, Stewart, May

Aberdeen’s major headache is the absence of red-hot striker Sam Cosgrove, who has been in irrepressible form in recent weeks. He is banned.

Tommie Hoban, Shay Logan and Frank Ross continue to sit out, while there are doubts over Gary Mackay-Steven and Niall McGinn.

On-loan striker James Wilson should retain his place, despite a poor weekend showing.

Possible Aberdeen starting XI: Lewis; Ball, McKenna, Considine, Lowe; Ferguson, Shinnie; Mackay-Steven, Stewart, McLennan; Wilson.

Betting & Match Odds

Rangers are 4/9 favourites with Bet365 , while Aberdeen can be backed at 6/1. A draw is priced at 10/3.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Rangers missed the opportunity to close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the weekend as they were held by Hibs.

It was a particularly disappointing result after they took the lead through Daniel Candeias shortly before the break but failed to build on that and were caught out a quarter of an hour from time.

Gerrard’s men also flirted with disaster at Pittodrie, where their opponents had the better chances in the first match, and the ex- captain is acutely aware that far more is required if he is to end the club’s title drought of eight years.

“We’ve got a big, tough challenge smacking us in the face tomorrow and we need to go and perform at a level that is capable of us getting the right result,” he told the press on Monday.

“I think it would be very naive of the players to be thinking about Hampden. We’ve got a job to do at Ibrox first and foremost.

“It’s a fantastic game under the lights against a big rival with a chance to go into the last four, that’s mouth-watering for me and it should be for the players.”

One worry for Gerrard is Aberdeen’s fantastic away form. Although the Dons were stopped to an extent by Celtic at the weekend, they had won all of their previous seven matches on their travels, which is in stark contrast to their wavering home form.

“We have to take confidence from coming down to Glasgow and keeping a clean sheet against one of the Old Firm,” centre-back Scott McKenna said.

“We have already kept clean sheets against Rangers in Glasgow so we go into the game with confidence knowing we have a chance of winning.

Article continues below

“The results we’ve had against Rangers do give us encouragement because we’ve beat them at Hampden and Ibrox this season.

“We go there knowing that we have nothing to fear if we turn up and play as well as we can, like we have in the past.”

This will be the sixth meeting between the clubs this season, with Aberdeen boasting two victories, including a 1-0 league win at Ibrox, to Rangers’ one.