Rangers cap of Dubai training camp by put 6 past Lokomotiv Tashkent

Steven Gerard's Rangers scored 6 goals against Uzbekistan's Lokomotiv Tashkent to end their Dubai training trip in style.

The match was played in Dubai's Sevens Stadium predominantly known for its rugby matches. Opening in 2008, the 40,000 seater stadium is located off Al Ain Road and has been the venue of choice to host an array of events including Gaelic football and music concerts.

Steven Gerrard fielded two separate starting XIs in each half which resulted in them being 6-1 winners. PFC Lokomotiv Tashkent are from the Uzbekistani capital and regularly feature in the AFC managed by Andrei Fyodorov.



Jermain Defoe and Sheyi Ojo scored the first 2 goals for as the Scottish side went in 2-0 at the break. Further goals from Steven Davis, James Tavernier and 2 from Greg Stewart completed the goals for Steven Gerrard's side. Abdulaziz Yusupov scored one for Tashkent however Rangers were fully in control of this game.



Their next fixture is against semi-pro Stranraer F.C. in the Scottish Cup on the 17th January which will be played at Ibrox.