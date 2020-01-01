I-League Second Division: Rana Gharami set to join Bengaluru United

The defender will play for the Karnataka outfit in the upcoming second division...

Rana Gharami will turn out for Bengaluru United in the upcoming 2nd Division , Goal can confirm.

The defender has signed a two-month contract with the club after his deal with Odisha FC expired at the end of last season. He has already flown to Bengaluru and is waiting to join practice.

He came into prominence in 2011 after winning the National Games with the U21 West Bengal team. He has represented , and later joined (ISL) side .

Gharami introduced himself in style as he scored a cracking goal from range in his debut match against , making him the first Indian goal scorer in ISL 2018-19. He played 14 matches in his first season in the ISL.

He continued to be a part of the team when they shifted to Bhubaneswar and rebranded themselves as Odisha FC. But in the previous season, he played only four matches for the side.

Bengaluru United has also signed former Mohun Bagan starlet Azharuddin Mallick for the 2nd Division.