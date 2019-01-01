Live Scores
Napoli v Arsenal

Ramsey forced off with hamstring injury in Arsenal Europa League clash

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The midfielder exited midway through the first half with the game scoreless after extending for the ball in a challenge

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was forced off in the first half of the Gunners Europa League quarter-final tie with Napoli after stretching for a ball in a challenge, appearing to injure his hamstring in the process.

Ramsey exited in the 31st minute of the contest, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan taking his place for the Gunners.

With the Wales international already having agreed on a pre-contract with Juventus, a severe injury could mean Ramsey has played his last game in an Arsenal shirt.

Editors' Picks

More to follow...

Close