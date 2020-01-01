Ramat Abdulkareem: Adana Idmanyurduspor hand Nigeria midfielder extension

The 21-year-old will remain at Adana for at least another season after agreeing to a contract extension on Tuesday

Turkish Kadınlar Ligi side Adana Idmanyurduspor have handed midfielder Ramat Abdulkareem a one-year extension.

Abdulkareem joined Adana in September 2020 from Nigerian top-flight side Confluence Queens, and was signed for the rest of the season after she enjoyed a successful trial in December.

She impressed in her brief outing, playing in four matches and scoring twice for Adana before the Turkish league cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic in June.

Her impact on her short stay with Adana in their top-flight survival fight saw the club reward her with a contract extension.

Speaking on her new deal with the club, she told Goal: "I am excited about extending my stay at the club and signing an improved contract.

"Despite being brief, it has been an exciting experience here and I'm keen to establish myself and help the club excel in the new season."

Before her move to , Abdulkareen previously starred for Nasarawa Amazons, Abia Angels and Adamawa Queens, before playing a part in Confluence Queens' run to the 2019 final in Nigeria.

She has also been part of Nigeria's Flamingoes' build-up to the 2014 U17 Women's World Cup in and later with the Falconets to the 2016 U20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Having extended her stay, Abdulkareen was handed the jersey number 10 and will be hoping to lead her side to a better season, having finished the last term with nine points from 16 games.