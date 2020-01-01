Ramadan Sobhi: Huddersfield Town winger joins Pyramids

The 23-year-old has teamed up with the Egyptian Premier League outfit from the Terriers for an undisclosed fee

Ramdan Sobhi has joined Pyramids from on a five-year deal, the English Championship team has confirmed.

The international joined the Terriers from on June 12, 2018 in a deal worth 5.7 million.

However, his inability to impress former manager David Wagner at the Kirklees Stadium saw him return to on loan in 2018. He extended his loan with the Egyptian giants for the 2019–20 season which was later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

Despite impressing with the Red Devils – where he scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, Sobhi decided to end his loan deal with the team to opt for a move to Pyramids permanently for an undisclosed amount.

The player took to social media to express his delight with his latest move.

اليوم اصبحت لاعب في نادي بيراميدز في تجربة جديدة و طموح جديد اتمني من الله التوفيق و النجاح @pyramidsfc pic.twitter.com/yq6MImH7zk — Ramadan Sobhi (@RamadanSobhi) September 7, 2020

“Today, I became a player in the Pyramids club, in a new experience and a new ambition,” Sobhi tweeted.

According to Huddersfield’s head of football operation, Leigh Bromby, they had to respect the wingers’ decision.

“We tried to respect Ramadan’s wishes in what is a very difficult marketplace in and we are happy that we came to an arrangement that suited both parties,” Bromby told club website.

“Our thanks to Pyramids FC, who have been very professional to deal with throughout.

Article continues below

“Everyone at Huddersfield Town wishes Ramadan all the best for the future.”

At the June 30 Stadium, Sobhi will reunite with his former Al Ahly teammates, Abdullah El-Said and ’s John Antwi.

His presence is expected to reinforce Pyramids’ attack that includes Eric Traore, Dodo El-Gabbas, Amor Layouni, and Lumala Abdu.