Raja Casablanca fan in tears after missing Esperance encounter

Tickets for the Caf Champions League encounter were sold out, denying the supporter her dream of seeing the Moroccan outfit in person

An American woman has revealed her despondence at missing the Caf Group D encounter between and Esperance on Saturday.

The Raja supporter planned to experience her first-ever Raja game but was dismayed upon realising tickets were sold out, prompting tears to roll down her cheeks.

“The tickets to the game were sold out,” she said as the tears flowed.

“Please, please where to find tickets for Raja game this weekend. Please, it is my dream to see Raja in person. I was going to go, but I couldn’t find tickets because the website did not accept my debit card from America.”

Perhaps it was for the best she wasn’t in attendance, as defending champions Esperance defeated her beloved Raja 2-0 at the Stade Mohammed V.

Goals from Anice Badri and Ibrahim Ouattara in the first 15 minutes settled the Group D encounter, leaving the Moroccans bottom of the group after matchday one.

Raja face AS on Friday, December 6 as they seek to get points on board in the continental competition.