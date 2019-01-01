Radebe: Bafana Bafana will come up against teams better than us in Afcon

The 1996 Afcon winning defender feels that Bafana are not strong enough to win this year's Afcon title

Legendary South African defender Lucas Radebe says reaching the quarter-finals of the 2019 (Afcon) would be a great achievement by Bafana Bafana.

Bafana are set to make their return to the continental tournament after missing out on the 2017 edition which was won by 's Indomitable Lions.



have been pitted against , and Namibia in Group D and will host the competition between June 21 and July 19.



"We have to be realistic. I think there are stronger teams in the Afcon finals. We will come up against teams which are better than us," Radebe told SABC .



"So, how far will we go? It is a good question. I think if we reach the quarter-finals it would be a great achievement. Anything is possible after that," he continued.



Radebe feels that Bafana, who are under the guidance of British coach Stuart Baxter, have shown tremendous improvement in recent months.

"It has been a bit rough getting to the finals through the qualifiers. Once you get to the finals it does not get easy especially in the group stage," he explained.



"We are in a really tough group. But with the stability and consistency in getting the players through the years that will be of great help," Radebe added.



"It shows that there is progress. I think we did not qualify by fluke. We worked hard and we deserved to qualify," he said.



Radebe urged Bafana not to underestimate their Southern African rivals Namibia, who are set to make their return to the finals for the first time since 2008.



"But it is going to be even tougher because we will be playing against teams which are well-organized and experienced like Morocco," he warned.

"Even a team like Namibia. They have improved a lot down the years. So, we have to up our game. There is also Ivory Coast. They do not come easy, these games," he concluded.





