PSL Review: SuperSport United fail to close gap on Kaizer Chiefs

Abafana Bes'thende and the Lions of the North both registered victories on Saturday as the 2019/20 league action continued

Lamontville stunned a much-fancied SuperSport United side 1-0 in a match which was played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

SuperSport had a chance to close the gap on the league log leaders , who are inactive this weekend.

Both teams created chances in the first half, but they could not break the deadlock and the score was 0-0 during the half-time break.

The hosts pressed Matsatsantsa after the restart and their pressure paid off when defender Luke Fleurs netted an own goal to make it 1-0 to Arrows in the 56th minute.

The visitors introduced attack-minded duo of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Sipho Mbule as they looked to restore parity just after the hour-mark.

However, Steve Komphela's men stood firm at the back and ultimately, Arrows secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over SuperSport.

The win took Abafana Bes'thende to the seventh spot on the league standings, while Matsatsantsa slipped down to the fourth spot after defeated 2-1.

Meanwhile, secured a narrow 1-0 victory over FC in a match which was played at Makhulong Stadium.

The Lions of the North were desperate for a win having registered three consecutive defeats in the league under former Pirates coach Owen Da Gama.

They were contained by a stubborn Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele side in the first half and two teams were locked at 0-0 during the half-time break.

Highlands Park continued to attack after the restart and they managed to grab a late goal through Bevan Fransman in the 75th minute with Ryan Rae grabbing an assist.

The visitors pushed for a late equalising goal, but Highlands Park held onto their slender lead and in the end, they emerged 1-0 winners over Baroka on the night.

The result left Highlands Park and Baroka placed eighth, and 13th respectively on the league table.

