PSG vow to take action as Neymar fails to show up for pre-season training

The statement by the Ligue 1 champions is the latest in a tumultuous summer for the Brazil star

Paris Saint-Germain have vowed to take action after Neymar failed to report to pre-season training, the club have announced.

A PSG statement read: "This Monday, July 8, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was summoned for the resumption of activities of the professional group of Paris Saint-Germain.

"Paris Saint-Germain found that the player Neymar Jr did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorized by the Club in advance.

"Paris Saint-Germain deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it."

