PSG sign €15m Keylor Navas as Areola joins Real Madrid on loan

The Costa Rica international won three consecutive Champions League titles with the Spanish side

goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined PSG for a reported fee of €15million (£13.6m/$16.5m), with Alphonse Areola moving to Madrid on loan.

Navas joins the French champions having enjoyed huge success at the Spanish club, winning three consecutive titles, along with one title and two UEFA Super Cups.

The international also claimed the 2017/18 UEFA Club Football Award for best Goalkeeper, and was named in the Champions League squad of the season for 2018, when Gareth Bale's double over helped the club to a third successive title.

Navas then lost his number one spot at the Spanish club upon the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last summer, and has now joined the side at the expense of Areola, who has made the switch to Madrid on loan.