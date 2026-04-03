PSG remain unbeaten in the title race and appear ready for their Champions League clash with Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain made excellent progress in the race for the Ligue 1 title on Friday. Luis Enrique saw his side beat Toulouse 3-1 and now sit four points clear of closest rivals RC Lens, who have also played 27 matches and face Lille OSC away on Saturday.

Ousmane Dembélé tried his luck from outside the penalty area midway through the first half and saw his fine strike find the top corner. The joy at PSG lasted just four minutes, as Rasmus Nicolaisen headed home the equaliser for Toulouse.

PSG did not panic at the equaliser and restored their lead within minutes. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headed in a corner and Dembélé slotted home his second of the evening. The winger looked set to complete his hat-trick shortly after the break, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Enrique substituted Kvaratskhelia with just over 20 minutes remaining, to rest the star player ahead of the first leg against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals. Meanwhile, PSG dominated possession, though they failed to extend their lead.

PSG comfortably held on to their lead, with Gonçalo Ramos beautifully slotting home to make it 3-1, and picked up crucial points in the Ligue 1 title race. On Wednesday, Liverpool visit the Parc des Princes, with the return leg at Anfield scheduled for 14 April.