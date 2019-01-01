PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions as second-placed Lille held by Toulouse

Last season's Ligue 1 winners retained their crown despite losing twice in the previous seven days, including a 5-1 mauling by Lille

Paris Saint Germain have won the title for the second successive season after second-place failed to beat .

PSG’s closest challengers failed to follow up on the 5-1 hammering they dished out when the two sides met last Sunday on what had been all set up to be a title celebration.

Instead, the team crumbled to their biggest defeat since their Qatari owners took over the club, and were beaten again away at on Wednesday.

But the celebrations were only delayed a matter of days, as Lille’s goalless draw at Toulouse meant they are now unable to catch their illustrious rivals, and the title has returned to the capital.

The team had only dropped nine points all season prior to last Sunday’s collapse at Lille, but with the finishing line in sight they were beaten twice in a matter of days to open up the faintest of possibilities that their title success could be in jeopardy.

PSG needed only a point against Nantes on Wednesday to clinch the title at the second time of asking, and had looked set to correct the mistakes of the previous weekend when Dani Alves put them in front early on.

But the hosts hit back with three quick-fire goals to leave last season’s champions in limbo, and lost out despite a late strike from Metehan Guclu.

It took less than seven days for last season’s champions to put the catastrophe of last weekend at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, when a disastrous first half set them up for a mauling at the hands of their closest rivals.

PSG fell behind shortly after the break when transfer target Nicolas Pepe broke away to give the hosts the lead, as the champions were made to pay for losing three players - two to injury and Juan Bernat to a red card - in the first half.

Jonathan Bamba made it 3-1 with 25 minutes left to play, and Gabriel headed home Lille's fourth minutes later to further compound the champions' misery

defender Jose Fonte thumped home a header to make it five and round off the humiliation.