PSG confirm when Gueye will return from injury

The Senegal international has missed the Parisians’ last two outings due to injury and will continue on the sideline against ‎Andre Villas-Boas’ men

have confirmed Idrissa Gueye will not play a part when they take on in Sunday’s game, as the midfielder is expected to return to training next week.

The 30-year-old former man sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with against .

The midfielder consequently missed PSG’s league game against Nice as well as their ’s 5-0 thumping of Belgian side on Tuesday.

Gueye is, however, expected to return to training ahead of the Parisians’ league fixture against and their return leg against Brugge on November 1 and 6 respectively.

“His injury is progressing favourably, and he is scheduled to return to training with the squad next week,” read a statement on the club website.

Gueye has hit the ground running since his summer switch from Premier League side , having helped the French champions keep clean sheets in all the eight games he has featured.