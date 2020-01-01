PSG boss Tuchel has no desire to see Cavani leave in January

After falling out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, the Uruguayan had been linked with a departure in the winter transfer window

Edinson Cavani looks set to stay at after Thomas Tuchel suggested January departures will breed uncertainty following Leonardo's reported decision to keep the Uruguayan.

Cavani, 32, is into the final six months of his PSG contract and had been linked with an early exit after falling out of favour, but that now seems unlikely.

director Leonardo is said to have told Cavani he will not be allowed to leave in January, despite the pre-season arrival of Mauro Icardi limiting him to just four starts this term.

The former striker was reportedly a target for and , however he looks set to see out the final months of his contract in Paris.

When asked if he agreed with Leonardo's reported decision, Tuchel said: "We need to make difficult decisions and we [Tuchel and Leonardo] have the same opinion.

"We don't like to change during the winter. It's not monopoly, it's a locker room, men who get on well together and who have formed a spirit.

"Each player entering or leaving creates uncertainty. If it's not necessary to change, that's fine. I am happy with the group."

PSG have not suffered with Cavani's decrease in playing time, as Icardi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have scored 28 Ligue 1 goals between them.

But Tuchel did not rule out the experienced forward fighting his way back into contention.

"It depends on the quality of others and of him," Tuchel said. "It's healthy competition between attackers.

"Kylian and Mauro have been great together. Edinson is fighting for his place. This is what we ask of him.

"He can do it. He's a great player, we never forget about him, but there is great competition. They can all play, but I can't promise anyone anything."

Cavani scored a brace in Sunday's 6-0 Coupe de win over Linas-Montlhery, and while Tuchel was happy with his display, he also highlighted it was a match against sixth-tier opposition and suggested he will pick a first-choice XI for the Coupe de la Ligue visit of on Wednesday.

Article continues below

"It's good and I'm happy for Edi, but we played with Edi, [Julian] Draxler, [Pablo] Sarabia and [Adil] Aouchiche against a team from the sixth division," the German added.

"They played well but that's what we expect of them. This is the best thing for Edi and the attackers because it gives confidence, but we can't forget what Mauro, Neymar, Kylian and Angel [Di Maria] did for several games.

"They have the opportunity to start together tomorrow [Wednesday]. We are a great team, we need each player in good shape."