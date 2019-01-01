PSG appeal against reopening of Financial Fair Play case upheld by CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled in the Ligue 1 side's favour after they challenged UEFA's decision to reopen a previous FFP probe

's appeal against UEFA's decision to reopen an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

UEFA confirmed last September that it was looking again at a probe into PSG's financial conduct, which was first opened in September 2017 in the wake of the world-record €222million signing of Neymar and the €180m loan-to-buy deal for Kylian Mbappe.

UEFA's Club Financial Control Board closed the investigation last June after deciding PSG had complied with FFP rules but reopened it after a review.

However, CAS has now ruled that the original decision to close the case is "final and binding" after upholding PSG's claim that the CFCB's request for a review was made outside of a stipulated 10-day time limit.

