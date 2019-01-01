PSG and Barcelona target De Jong staying at Ajax until the end of the season

Amid links to a number of top European clubs, the Dutchman plans to reject any offers and stay in Amsterdam until the summer

Frenkie de Jong has dismissed any talk of a January transfer after announcing his intention to stay at Ajax until at least the end of 2018-19.

The 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder has become one of the most sought-after talents across the continent, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester City linked with his signature.

But De Jong, who has started all but three Eredivisie games for second-placed Ajax this season, will not be leaving Amsterdam until the next window at the earliest.

"I am certainly not leaving this winter," De Jong said in an interview published via Ajax's Twitter account. "I am 100 per cent staying until the summer.

'Ik blijf 100% zeker tot het einde van het seizoen'#AjaxUSA pic.twitter.com/TRTqFcuCs7 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 10, 2019

"I don't know what other people are doing, but personally I would like it if the whole group stay together. We have had a fairly decent first half to the season.

"The atmosphere in the group is very good and we have a lot of quality - so I would be disappointed if people left."

The Dutchman has featured in 27 matches across all competitions for Ajax this season, helping them to challenge PSV Eindhoven domestically and qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag's men return to action after the winter break on January 20, hosting Heerenveen at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the Eredivisie.

De Jong will be expected to feature, but he is still free to negotiate a pre-contract arrangement with any potential suitors ahead of a summer transfer before the window shuts on February 1.