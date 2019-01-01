Premier League trophy: Winners, who designed it & who keeps it

Winning the Premier League is a coveted achievement that only a select few teams have managed to do – and the trophy is just as special as the honour

There are few greater honours than lifting the Premier League trophy, with only a handful of teams managing the feat since the introduction of the re-branded top-flight of English football in the early '90s.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have never managed to win a Premier League – though the former has come close on more than one occasion – and winning the title is a feat achieved by only the most stellar of teams.

Seeing your club lift the trophy is a dream for many football fans, but what is the Premier League trophy made of, who designed it, and do clubs get to keep it after winning the league? Goal takes a look.

What teams have won the Premier League?

A total of six teams have won the Premier League title since its induction and rebrand from the First Division in 1992.

Manchester United have lifted the league trophy a record 13 times from 1993 to 2013, and were all won by legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho come in second place and are tied on three Premier League wins each.

Wenger, who managed Arsenal for 22 years before leaving his post in 2018, won three Premier League wins during his career, and it includes the iconic 'Invincibles' campaign during 2003-04 in which the Gunners won the title without losing a single match.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho picked up three league titles during his two spells at Stamford Bridge, though the Blues have won five Premier League titles in total – with additional leagues won by Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti.

Pep Guardiola, Manuel Pellegrini and Roberto Mancini have all won one Premier League title with Manchester City apiece – who are defending champions this season – to contribute to their three total wins.

Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City have both won the league twice, with Kenny Dalglish and Claudio Ranieri guiding their sides to the top honour respectively.

Club Wins Years Manchester United 13 92-93, 93-94, 95-96, 96-97, 98-99, 99-00, 00-01, 02-03, 06-07, 07-08, 08-09, 10-11, 12-13 Chelsea 5 04-05, 05-06, 09-10, 14-15, 16-17 Arsenal 3 97-98, 01-02, 03-04 Manchester City 3 11-12, 13-14, 17-18 Blackburn Rovers 1 94-95 Leicester City 1 15-16

Who designed the Premier League trophy?

The current Premier League trophy was designed by Royal Jewellers Asprey of London. It consists of a trophy adorned with a golden crown and a malachite plinth base.

The plinth weighs 33 pounds (15kg) and the trophy itself weighs 22 pounds (10.0 kg). The trophy and plinth are 76 cm (30 in) tall, 43 cm (17 in) wide and 25 (9.8 in) deep.

The main body of the trophy is made up of solid sterling silver and aligned with silver gilt, while its plinth consists of malachite – a semi-precious stone. The plinth is covered with a silver band that it is wrapped around, where the names of the title-winning clubs are emblazoned. The green colour of the malachite is designed to represent the green field of play.

The design of the Premier League trophy is based on the heraldry of Three Lions that is associated with English football – two lions appear above the handles on either side of the trophy, while the third is symbolised by the captain of the title-winning team as he raises the trophy and its gold crown, positioned above his head following the conclusion of the season.

The ribbons that are draped in a free-flowing manner by the handles are presented in the team colours of the league champions of the most recent season. In 2004, Arsenal were awarded a special gold version of the trophy to celebrate their winning the title without a single loss.

Do Premier League winners get to keep the trophy?

The winner of the Premier League does get to keep the trophy permanently upon winning the league.

The Premier League has two trophies – the real trophy (held by the reigning champions) and a spare replica. Two trophies are held in the occasion that two clubs could win the League on the final day of the season, such as when Manchester City won the title based on goal difference in the final minute of extra time after they were tied on points with rivals Manchester United.

In the rare event that more than two clubs are competing for the title on the final day, then a replica won by a previous club is used.