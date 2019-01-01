Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Mane & Aubameyang share Golden Boot

Goal rounds up the top scorers of the Premier League this season, with the African trio ending the campaign with 22 goals apiece

The Premier League season is over, and the race to win the Golden Boot – awarded to the league's top-scorer – went down to the wire.

Goal has compiled the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Premier League players this season. Check it out below!

Premier League 2018-19 Top Scorers

sensation Mohamed Salah was looking to defend his title after a record-breaking haul of 32 goals last year saw him top the charts, and he again takes home the prize despite only netting 22 times this time around.

He will have to share the prize, however, with team-mate Sadio Mane and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulling level on the final day of the season.

Sergio Aguero - who netted his 11th hat-trick for the Citizens during his side's 6-0 demolition of at the Etihad in February, which equalled Alan Shearer's all-time record of most hat-tricks scored in the Premier League - finished one goal back on 21 successful strikes.

A pack including Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Eden Hazard were not far behind.

*Up to date as of games played on May 12.

Pos Player Club Goals =1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 22 =1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 22 =1 Sadio Mane Liverpool 22 4 Sergio Aguero 21 5 Jamie Vardy 18 =6 Harry Kane 17 =6 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 17 8 Eden Hazard Chelsea 16 9 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 14 =10 Richarlison 13 =10 Raul Jimenez 13 =10 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 13 =10 Paul Pogba 13 =10 Gylfi Sigurdsson 13 =10 Glenn Murray 13 =16 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 12 =16 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 12 =16 Luka Milivojevic 12 =16 Heung-Min Son Tottenham 12 =16 Ayoze Perez Newcastle 12 =16 Ashley Barnes 12 =16 Joshua King Bournemouth 12 =23 Aleksandar Mitrovic 11 =23 Salomon Rondon Newcastle 11 =25 Anthony Martial Manchester United 10 =25 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 10 =25 Lucas Moura Tottenham 10 =25 Leroy Sane Manchester City 10 =25 Chris Wood Burnley 10 =25 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 10 =25 Marko Arnautovic West Ham 10 =25 Gerard Deulofeu 10

Who finished top in 2017-18?

Liverpool striker Salah scored 32 goals last season to win the Premier League Golden Boot, beating previous holder Kane to the top prize.

The Spurs forward missed out on the award narrowly by two goals after clinching it two years in a row, with Aguero coming in third and Jamie Vardy finishing fourth.