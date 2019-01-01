Premier League record for Silva as Man City star hits double century

The long-serving Blues star stepped off the bench during a 3-1 win at Everton and now boasts 200 victories in the English top-flight on his CV

David Silva is already assured of a standing as a Premier League legend, and the star has another record to cherish after reaching 200 wins in the English top flight.

The Spanish schemer hit the double century during a 3-1 victory over Everton for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City were made to work hard for three points at Goodison Park.

Silva only had a limited role to play in their success, but did get them over the line after being introduced late on.

He replaced Raheem Sterling four minutes from the end, with the international having wrapped up a hard-fought win.

While he made little impact on proceedings, Silva’s introduction allowed him to hit a notable landmark – and in record-setting time.

Having formed part of an era of unprecedented success for City, the World Cup winner has now been involved in 200 wins across just 289 outings.

200 - Manchester City's victory over earned David Silva his 200th Premier League win in his 289th game in the competition, making him the quickest ever player to reach this total. Merlin. pic.twitter.com/tQIBIfYal3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

Silva’s stunning record has seen him collect four Premier League titles.

He is considered to be one of the best pieces of transfer business ever carried out by City, with his services secured from in 2010 for just £25 million ($31m).

Serious value has been found in that deal, with the 33-year-old having been a consistent presence at the heart of the Blues' side. He has delivered a steady stream of assists, while also weighing in with 55 Premier League goals.

Rather surprisingly, given how successful he has been, it actually took four outings for Silva to break his duck for City.

His time in England opened with a 0-0 draw against . The Blues were then beaten 1-0 by Sunderland and held 1-1 by Blackburn before seeing off 2-0 on September 19, 2010.

There has been no stopping Silva from that point.

He will be hoping that there are plenty more triumphs to toast, but it could be that the clock is ticking on his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Article continues below

As things stand, he is only tied to terms through to the summer of 2020.

If no extension is agreed, then an iconic figure of the modern era in Manchester will walk away as a free agent at the end of the season.

It has been suggested that he will take that decision, with rumours that he could be a target for David Beckham’s new franchise in Miami.