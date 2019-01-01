Premier League players to boycott social media in stand over racist abuse

The campaign has been organised in response to a number of high-profile incidents in recent months

Professional footballers in and will boycott social media on Friday, April 19 to take a stand against racism.

The #Enough campaign, organised by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), will encourage players not to use any form of social media from 09.00am on April 19 to 09.00am on April 20.

Players will also be encouraged to post #Enough graphic on their social media platforms before Friday's boycott.

The PFA says the campaign is a response to a number of high-profile racist incidents directed at players in recent months and hopes to put pressure on the authorities and social media networks to better address the issue.

"The boycott is the first step in a longer campaign to tackle racism in football," read a statement. "It acts as a show of unity by the players, and a call for stronger action to be taken by social networks and footballing authorities in response to racist abuse both on and off the pitch"

Only this week, captain Ashley Young was subjected to racist abuse on social media following his side's quarter-final defeat against .

Black England players, including defender Danny Rose, were also subjected to racist chanting during a qualifier in Montenegro last month. Rose later admitted he “can’t wait” to quit football because of the way racism is handled within the game.

Speaking about the #Enough campaign, the 28-year-old said: “When I said that I can’t wait to see the back of football, it is because of the racism that I, and many other players, have been subjected to our entire careers.

“Football has a problem with racism.

“I don’t want any future players to go through what I’ve been through in my career. Collectively, we are simply not willing to stand-by while too little is done by football authorities and social media companies to protect players from this disgusting abuse.”

captain Troy Deeney, who disabled comments on his Instagram account last month after being subjected to racist abuse, added: “My teammates and I have been on the receiving end of well-documented abuse from a minority of narrow-minded, ignorant people both on social media and on the pitch. Any racism in football is too much, and it’s essential that we fight it wherever and whenever we see it.

“On Friday we are sending a message to anyone that abuses players - or anyone else - whether from the crowd or online, that we won’t tolerate it within football.

“The boycott is just one small step, but the players are speaking out with one voice against racism – enough is enough.”