Premier League Hall of Fame: What is it, inductees & all you need to know

Names such as Ryan Giggs, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer have been tossed around as inductees for the first-ever Premier League Hall of Fame

Fresh off the back of the announcement of a Premier League Hall of Fame, attention has immediately been drawn to which players will be inducted, what such recognition would mean and more.

Goal has everything you need about the inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame, set to be launched later this month.

What is the Premier League Hall of Fame?

The Premier League Hall of Fame will honour and celebrate the very best who have played in the competition.

More teams

Individuals will be awarded with a membership to the Premier League Hall of Fame, set to recognise the true greats of English top-flight football.

Only retired players will be eligible for induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame, and only their career in the Premier League will be taken into consideration during the selection process.

Once chosen, each Hall of Fame inductee receives a personalised medal engraved with their induction year.

The Premier League will announce the first two players to be added to the Hall of Fame on March 19, alongside a shortlist of nominees. Fans will be able to vote for their chosen inductee during this time.

In an official statement the Premier League said: "Membership of the Premier League Hall of Fame will be the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League."

"Since 1992, the Premier League has been home to world-class players who have defined generations and provided us with compelling football season after season," added Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

"A place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the very best. It will be an occasion for our fans around the world to look back over the years and help us celebrate some truly exceptional playing careers."

Who will be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame?

There have been no specific details on how many candidates will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in March, or how regularly former players will be honoured at a time – though information is expected to become clearer closer to March 19.

There has been plenty of discussion around which players deserve to be inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame first, as being an early inductee would be a massive sign of recognition.

Ryan Giggs has been mentioned as a top candidate, the legend having won 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils and is the player with the most appearances (632).

Article continues below

Ex- star Thierry Henry is another inductee favourite, owing to his time with the Gunners' famed 'Invincibles' side, who won the Premier League title without once falling to defeat.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has also been tossed around as a name, despite never having won a Premier League trophy (though managing to do so with ).

Other potential inaugural Hall of Fame candidates include former midfielder and current manager Frank Lampard, and ex-Red Devils midfielder Roy Keane.