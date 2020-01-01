‘Premier League would be great destination for James’ – Cordoba wants move for Real Madrid star

The former Inter defender believes the fellow Colombian deserves more opportunities than he is getting at present, with England a good fit for him

James Rodriguez has been told that the Premier League would be “a great destination” for him, with Ivan Cordoba aware of the need for his fellow Colombian to find a way out of .

The 28-year-old playmaker was welcomed back into the fold at Santiago Bernabeu during the summer of 2019 after taking in a two-year loan at German giants .

His creative qualities have never been in doubt, but Zinedine Zidane has offered the South American just 13 appearances in the current campaign.

That is not enough for a player of such ability, with Cordoba acknowledging that the time has come to sever ties with a global superpower in .

James has sparked talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in recent windows, while Carlo Ancelotti is said to be keen on a reunion at with a player he has worked with in the past.

Cordoba believes English football would be a good fit for his compatriot, telling the Daily Mail: “James Rodriguez is the best player for us Colombians.

“It depends on him - he has everything he needs to do well. I wish James would go to because there are so many interesting options for him.

“James is already at one of the best teams in Real Madrid, but the Premier League would be a great destination.

“Those who buy him will make an excellent choice. Selfishly, I hope to see him in at my . I hope that one day he can replace me as a Colombian footballer at the San Siro.”

One international who is already gracing the Premier League is defender Davinson Sanchez.

The 23-year-old is still on a steep learning curve in his career, but Cordoba believes the highly-rated centre-half will flourish under the guidance of his former Inter boss, Jose Mourinho.

The former Inter stalwart said of Sanchez: “He is fast and has a lot of physique. I really like him and he has a great physical impact.

“In the national team he is highly rated, but I hope he will improve a lot. He could be one of the strongest and I have great respect for him.”