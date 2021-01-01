Premier League

Premier League confirms final two matchdays limited to home fans only

The governing body will take its first steps towards getting full crowds back into stadiums ahead of the 2021-22 campaign

The Premier League has announced that only home fans will be allowed to attend stadiums on the final two matchdays of the 2020-21 season.

Supporters have not been allowed to be welcomed in at games as part of Britain's efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease, however, and fans will be given the opportunity to cheer on their home sides before the end of the current campaign.

What has been said?

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the Premier League said: “The Premier League has today confirmed that the final two Matchweeks of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom.  

“Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from 17 May in a reduced capacity, pending the final Government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than 10 May.

“The Premier League last week confirmed fixtures have been rescheduled to provide an opportunity for each club to host one home match with supporters before the end of the season.

“Matchweek 37 will now be played on 18-19 May, with the final matches of the season kicking off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 23 May as planned.

“Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance. 

“The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums. 

“Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season."

What are the fixtures for the final two matchdays?

The schedule for Premier League matchdays 37 and 38 is listed below, with the composition of the fixture list allowing for every club to host one match in front of their fans.

There is, however, still the potential for fixtures to be added or moved.

PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 37
Fixture Venue
Brighton vs Man City The Amex Stadium
Burnley vs Liverpool Turf Moor
Chelsea vs Leicester Stamford Bridge
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Selhurst Park
Everton vs Wolves Goodison Park
Man Utd vs Fulham Old Trafford
Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd St James' Park
Southampton vs Leeds St Mary's Stadium
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
West Brom vs West Ham The Hawthorns
PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 38
Fixture Venue
Arsenal vs Brighton Emirates Stadium
Aston Villa vs Chelsea Villa Park
Fulham vs Newcastle Craven Cottage
Leeds vs West Brom Elland Road
Leicester vs Tottenham King Power Stadium
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Anfield
Man City vs Everton Etihad Stadium
Sheffield Utd vs Burnley Bramall Lane
West Ham vs Southampton London Stadium
Wolves vs Man Utd Molineux

