Premier League clubs join Napoli & Lazio in race for Nice wonderkid Flavius Daniliuc

Nice youngster Flavius Daniliuc is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, GOAL has learned, with Premier League teams joining Napoli and Lazio in tracking the talented defender.

Interest in the versatile 21-year-old is predicted to build as his stock continues to soar, with a scramble for his signature set to be sparked at some stage.

For now he is continuing to further his development in France, but the expectation is that a player schooled in the academy systems at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will step up onto a more prominent stage at some point in the not too distant future.

Why is Flavius Daniliuc in demand?

An ambitious prospect, who turned out as a midfield playmaker while with Spanish giants Real, took the decision to walk away from Bayern in the summer of 2020.

He had been captain of the U19 side in Bavaria and was held in high regard by the Bundesliga heavyweights.

A call was made to head for France in order to find more first-team opportunities, with that decision being vindicated by a meteoric rise to prominence.

His potential has now been noted by leading sides from across Europe, with the Vienna-born starlet seemingly ready to take on a new challenge as he is already fluent in English, Spanish, German and Romanian – the native language of his parents – while also learning French.

Daniliuc has already skippered Austria’s U21 team and is seemingly set to push for senior international recognition when current Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick takes the reins of that squad over the summer.

What has Flavius Daniliuc achieved at Nice?

The likes of Napoli, Lazio and impressed parties from England are mulling over moves for Daniliuc as he has slotted seamlessly into the fold at Nice.

He moved to France in order to work under World Cup winner Patrick Vieira and took in 25 appearances across his debut season – breaking through 50 outings for the club in the current campaign.

5️⃣0️⃣th Nice appearance for Flavius Daniliuc 🔴⚫️



The 🇦🇹 youth international will start at right back against @girondins #OGCNice #FCGBOGCN pic.twitter.com/TututsJvb9 — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) May 1, 2022

Christophe Galtier, who led Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21, has continued to bring the best out of Daniliuc when using him on the right of a four-man defensive unit.

A highly-rated performer is, however, just as comfortable when figuring as a centre-half and appears to be treading a similar path to fellow countryman David Alaba – who left Bayern for Real Madrid in 2021.

He has caught the eye when lining up against some of the very best in the business, keeping Neymar very quiet during a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain last season, and is currently readying himself for a shot at major silverware on May 7 when Nice will face Nantes in the Coupe de France final.

