Premier League 2019-20 games on UK TV: Full list of confirmed live streams for August & September
The Premier League confirmed on Friday, July 5 which of the fixtures in the opening two months of the season will be moved for television coverage.
The season will begin on the weekend of August 9-11, with Champions League winners Liverpool raising the curtain on the new campaign as they welcome promoted Norwich to Anfield on the Friday night.
Manchester City, the defending champions, will be next to play, with a trip to West Ham lined up for Pep Guardiola’s side as a lunchtime kick off on August 10, which is the only opening-weekend fixture on BT Sport. Later that same day, Tottenham will play host to Aston Villa, another newly-promoted team.
On Sunday, August 11, meanwhile, the opening weekend programme continues with the early kick-off being Arsenal’s trip to Newcastle, though the undoubted highlight is Frank Lampard’s Premier League managerial debut as he takes his Chelsea side to Manchester United, where he famously claimed a win in the Carabao Cup with Derby last term.
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Broadcaster
|Fri, Aug 9
|20:00
|Liverpool vs Norwich
|Sky Sports
|Sat, Aug 10
|12:30
|West Ham vs Man City
|BT Sport
|Sat, Aug 10
|17:30
|Tottenham vs Aston Villa
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Aug 11
|14:00
|Newcastle vs Arsenal
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Aug 11
|16:30
|Man Utd vs Chelsea
|Sky Sports
Five live fixtures will follow on the second weekend of action, with Manchester City’s home match against Tottenham the most eye-catching of the fixtures, while Wolves will play Manchester United in the first Monday night match of the campaign.
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Broadcaster
|Sat, Aug 17
|12:30
|Arsenal vs Burnley
|BT Sport
|Sat, Aug 17
|17:30
|Man City vs Tottenham
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Aug 18
|14:00
|Sheffield United vs Cardiff
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Aug 18
|16:30
|Chelsea vs Leicester
|Sky Sports
|Mon, Aug 19
|20:00
|Wolves vs Man Utd
|Sky Sports
On the weekend of August 23-25, it is Liverpool against Arsenal at Anfield that will be the main draw, with that fixture slated for the late slot on Saturday.
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Broadcaster
|Fri, Aug 23
|20:00
|Aston Villa vs Everton
|Sky Sports
|Sat, Aug 24
|12:30
|Norwich vs Chelsea
|BT Sport
|Sat, Aug 24
|17:30
|Liverpool vs Arsenal
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Aug 25
|14:00
|Bournemouth vs Man City
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Aug 25
|16:30
|Tottenham vs Newcastle
|Sky Sports
There will only be four live matches broadcast on August 31 and September 1 due to the international break that will follow the next week. During this weekend, Arsenal are again the main draw, with the north London derby against Tottenham given the late kick-off slot on the Sunday.
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Broadcaster
|Sat, Aug 31
|12:30
|Southampton vs Man Utd
|BT Sport
|Sat, Aug 31
|17:30
|Burnley vs Liverpool
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Sep 1
|14:00
|Everton vs Wolves
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Sep 1
|16:30
|Arsenal vs Tottenham
|Sky Sports
Five live games return after the international recess, beginning with Liverpool’s home match against Newcastle in the early Saturday slot, which on paper looks the most appetising of the fixtures that weekend.
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Broadcaster
|Sat, Sep 14
|12:30
|Liverpool vs Newcastle
|BT Sport
|Sat, Sep 14
|17:30
|Norwich vs Man City
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Sep 15
|14:00
|Bournemouth vs Everton
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Sep 15
|16:30
|Watford vs Arsenal
|Sky Sports
|Mon, Sep 16
|20:00
|Aston Villa vs West Ham
|Sky Sports
With European football beginning the following midweek, Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa has been moved to the Sunday but will not be shown live on television in the UK. Indeed, that weekend’s action begins with Southampton against Bournemouth on the Friday, with neither of the south coast clubs competing on the continent.
Chelsea’s meeting with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge is the standout match of that weekend.
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Broadcaster
|Fri, Sep 20
|20:00
|Southampton vs Bournemouth
|Sky Sports
|Sat, Sep 21
|12:30
|Leicester vs Tottenham
|BT Sport
|Sat, Sep 21
|17:30
|Newcastle vs Brighton
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Sep 22
|14:00
|West Ham vs Man Utd
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Sep 22
|16:30
|Chelsea vs Liverpool
|Sky Sports
Completing the programme of televised matches published to date, will be the fixtures on September 28-30. Sheffield United get their first live airing on BT Sport when they face Liverpool, while the last match will be a Monday clash between Manchester United and Arsenal.
Sandwiching these fixtures are Leicester against Newcastle and Everton against Manchester City. Provisionally, these games have been slated for the Saturday and Sunday respectively, though they will be swapped should City be asked to play in the Champions League on October 1.
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Broadcaster
|Sat, Sep 28
|12:30
|Sheffield United vs Liverpool
|BT Sport
|Sat, Sep 28
|17:30
|Leicester vs Newcastle *
|Sky Sports
|Sun, Sep 29
|16:30
|Everton vs Man City *
|Sky Sports
|Mon, Sep 30
|20:00
|Man Utd vs Arsenal
|Sky Sports
When will the other matches for live TV broadcast be announced?
The Premier League has provided approximate dates for announcements with regards televised games. These are as follows:
|Month
|Date of TV fixtures announced
|October
|August 6, 2019
|November
|September 16, 2019
|December / January
|October 11, 2019
|February
|December 13, 2019
|March
|January 24, 2020
|April
|February 21, 2020
|May
|April 3, 2020
|Matchweek 38
|Post-Matchweek 37