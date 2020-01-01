Nigeria

‘Pray for Nigeria’ – Balotelli, Essien, Zaha join Super Eagles to condemn Lekki massacre

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
On Tuesday night, security operatives shot at civilians who were protesting against police brutality

Football stars including Mario Balotelli, Michael Essien, Yannick Bolasie, Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi and Antonio Rudiger have condemned the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos, Nigeria.

Hundreds of unarmed civilians were shot at by soldiers on Tuesday night as they demanded an end to police brutality in the country.

Over the past week, Nigerians have taken to the streets to call their leaders for good governance and express their displeasure against harassment, extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) - a unit in the Nigeria Police Force which was recently disbanded.

    Prior to the disbandment of the SARS unit a fortnight ago, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford were among the players who lent their voices to the protest.

    After seeing videos of Tuesday's shootings circulate on social media with dozens of people injured, the football stars could not hide their emotions and they joined Manchester United's Odion Ighalo in condemning the government's actions.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    We Pray For Nigeria 🇳🇬 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #EndSars #EndSarsBrutality

    A post shared by Michael Essien® (@michaelessien) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    💔💔

    A post shared by yakky (@yakubu_ayegbeni) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    This is unbearable 💔 20:10:2020 💔 #prayfornigeria 🙏🏾

    A post shared by Joseph Yobo (@josephyobo1) on

