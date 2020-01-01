'Pray for Lebanon' - Salah, Essien and African stars seek support for Beirut after explosions

The capital of Lebanon was rocked by huge explosions on Tuesday, damaging buildings and offices in the Asian country

Former midfielder Michael Essien, star Mohamed Salah and 's Riyad Mahrez joined other African stars to sympathise with victims of the Beirut tragedy.

According to reports, huge explosions occurred at the port area in the Lebanese capital with at least 100 people killed while at least 4,000 were injured.

Several world leaders have reacted to the blasts in Lebanon, and African players have taken similar steps to express their support for people in the country.

