Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 10

It's still a two-horse race heading into Malaysia Super League matchday 10, but how closely can the chasing pack keep behind the leaders?

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Several sides were left heartbroken following the results of the third round earlier this week, but they have to pick themselves up quickly as the league campaign continues this weekend with matchday 10.

Despite their cup exit, JDT are still leading the league standings with 23 points, but a defeat may see them dropping down to second place. (21) are the only team that have a chance of snatching the top spot this weekend, while a defeat will not threaten their current position.

in third with 15 points cannot climb further up, but a defeat and unfavourable results elsewhere may see them going down all the way to fifth place.

(13) can only climb one spot higher, while a defeat could see them dropping down to seventh. FC (12) too can go up all the way to third, but a defeat could see them plummeting to ninth place.

on 11 points have a shot of reaching the fourth spot, or falling down to just one spot above the relegation zone.

FC (10) can reach as high as fourth place, or drop down to 10th place, while for (9) it is between fifth and 10th places.

The remaining four teams are either already in, or risk going down into the relegation zone this weekend.

