Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 6

Where can Super League teams be in the standings before we head into the international break? Find out here.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The final Malaysia Super League round before the international break will take place this weekend, with four teams possessing the chance to stay in or take the first place.

Following last weekend's results, defending champions JDT (13 points) are the new league leaders. If they defeat PKNP FC at home they will maintain their lead, but a defeat and unfavourable results elsewhere could see them slipping down to third place.

Pahang and Kedah, both on 11 points, will play each other on Friday, and could finish this weekend anywhere from the first place to the fifth spot. Melaka United trail them by one point, but also have similar movement possibilities.

If PKNS FC (8) could return to winning ways this weekend, they could move up to as high as third, while unfavourable results could see them going down to seventh spot.

Struggling Terengganu FC (6) can only move up to fifth in this round, but if things don't go their way, they could tumble to ninth place, a possibility it shares with Felda United (6).

Petaling Jaya City (4) are separated from Perak (3) by one point, but either one could move up to sixth, or drop down to 11th.

Selangor (3), yet without a win this season, have the biggest possible movement range this week; they could jump up to as high as sixth, or drop all the way down to the bottom.

PKNP FC (1) and Kuala Lumpur (0) meanwhile have a chance of reaching ninth place, or remaining/dropping down to the last place.

