Police make arrest after Millwall vs Everton violence

A supporter suffered life-changing injuries in violence preceding the clash between the two sides and one suspect has been detained in the aftermath

A man has been arrested following an investigation into the violent scenes that marred last month's FA Cup fourth-round tie between Millwall and Everton.

The Metropolitan Police has announced a 27-year-old has been bailed to return to a central London police station on February 28 on suspicion of wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

Everton fan Jay Burns suffered a facial gash requiring 25 stitches when he was attacked before the match and the arrest made is in relation to "a life-changing injury one male suffered to his face during the disorder".

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson of the Metropolitan Police's Public Order Investigation Team said: "The disorder which we witnessed on Saturday, January 26 was absolutely shocking. It involved dozens of people and lasted for a number of hours.



"We are carrying out a large-scale investigation into the disorder, which left at least one person with a serious injury.

"We have hours of CCTV and hundreds of images, which we are closely reviewing, and we have a team of experts working to identify those involved.



"In the very near future we will be issuing images of those we want to trace and we will be asking for the media's support in doing so. We are dedicated to identifying those involved and bringing them to justice for the chaos and disruption they caused."

The Football Association is also investigating allegations of racist chanting from a section of Millwall fans during the match.

A spokesman said: “The FA can confirm that we are aware of a video posted on social media after the FA Cup match between Millwall and Everton.

“Discriminatory behaviour and chanting has no place in football and we will be investigating the matter.”

Article continues below

Millwall condemned footage as "abhorrent" and vowed to issue lifetime bans for anyone found to be involved.

On Wednesday, the Championship club's chief executive Steve Kavanagh told talkSPORT they would close the section of the East Upper stand where the chanting came from in a bid to address problems that left he and his colleagues on the board "disgusted and very upset".

In the fifth round of the FA Cup, Millwall will travel to AFC Wimbledon following their 3-2 upset win over Everton.