Police investigating alleged Barton tunnel incident after Barnsley boss Stendel left with 'blood pouring from his face'

The Tykes are assisting with South Yorkshire police enquiries after an alleged incident took place following their victory over League One rivals

Police are investigating an alleged incident that occurred in the tunnel after Barnsley's 4-2 League One win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

A tweet from Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow, which has since been deleted, suggested Fleetwood boss Joey Barton confronted opposite number Daniel Stendel.

He said in a post on social media: "Firstly @ftfc to have a manager that can physically assault another manager in the tunnel is disgusting, causing our manager to have blood pouring from his face!!

"People like you don’t deserve a place in the game of football you are foul. Secondly fantastic win today @BarnsleyFC"

Barnsley later said in a statement released on the club’s official website: "The club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today's match, which South Yorkshire Police are currently investigating.

"The club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time."

Sky Sports News showed footage after the match that appeared to show Barton attempting to leave the ground in a car before being stopped by police.

A widely circulated statement from a South Yorkshire Police spokesman read: "We are aware of something that has taken place in the tunnel after the game and we are investigating."

South Yorkshire police have been contacted for further comment.

Neither Barnsley nor Fleetwood fulfilled their post-match media duties after the game, where victory moved the Tykes back into the second automatic promotion place.