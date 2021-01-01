'Pogba would want to create a legacy' - Ferdinand confident midfielder will stay at Man Utd if they win the title

Rio Ferdinand says he's confident Paul Pogba will stay at if they win the Premier League title because the midfielder would then be eager to "create a legacy" at Old Trafford.

Pogba has enjoyed an impressive return to form since returning to full fitness in late November.

A combination of injuries and a positive coronavirus test restricted the Frenchman's contribution at the start of the season, but he has played a key role in United's rise to the Premier League summit in recent weeks.

In addition to scoring spectacular winning goals against both and , the 27-year-old has been a driving force for the Red Devils with his physicality and exceptional passing range, having finally stepped out of the shadow of €55 million (£49m/$67m) signing Bruno Fernandes.

However, speculation over Pogba's future continues to rage due to comments from his agent Mino Raiola before United's exit at the hands of in early December.

Raiola insisted that the World Cup winner, who has been strongly linked with , will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season because he is no longer happy in Manchester.

Pogba had even admitted two months earlier that a potential move to Santiago Bernabeu would be a "dream" for him, with the Blancos reportedly lining up a swoop for the playmaker currently tied to the Red Devils until 2022.

However, Ferdinand thinks Pogba will snub a potential transfer and commit to staying put if he can help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side secure the Premier League trophy come May.

"I don’t know but whenever I’ve spoken to Paul Pogba, Paul Pogba is happiest when he’s playing on a regular basis," the ex-United defender said on his YouTube channel FIVE.

"When he’s playing consistently, when he’s playing good football and when he’s winning. He’s a happy person.

"Manchester United right now must be a happy place for Paul Pogba to be. So, for him to go somewhere else, if they win the league I think it will be very difficult for him to walk out.

"I think a new contract will probably be on the table and for him to walk away from that, at the start of something he was very committed to when he walked through the door, he wanted to come here and win things and get Man Utd back on track to winning.

"I think he’s the type of person who’d want to continue that and create a legacy at this football club. At this moment in time, if Pogba leaves at the end of this season – even if they win the league he hasn’t created a legacy that he would’ve wanted to walking through that door."